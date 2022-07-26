Baylor Scott & White-College Station expands services with ‘Midtown Clinic’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Baylor Scott & White-College Station hospital is building a new clinic, while expanding on procedures in order to further their footprint in the Brazos Valley.

As Bryan-College Station continues to expand with new residents, Baylor Scott & White has multiple projects underway. One project being the new Midtown Clinic right next to the main Baylor Scott & White hospital off of Highway 6.

The new Midtown Clinic is a six million dollar project designed to offer primary health care, as well as a wellness center for each patient.

William Rayburn, Chief Medical Officer for Baylor Scott & White, said Midtown Clinic is unique from their other clinics because the staff will be able to individually spend more time addressing each patients medical, physical, and mental heath needs.

“We very much believe that as the community grows we must grow,” said Rayburn. “We must provide more services, to keep our patients closer. Closer to home.”

Midtown Clinic is scheduled to be open in February of 2023.

To keep up with Baylor Scott & White’s latest projects, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.