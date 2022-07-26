Be Remarkable: Navasota man and his team are giving back to youth in Grimes County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re only weeks away from the beginning of the next school year and thankfully we live in a community where several groups work to provide free school supplies to families in need but this week’s Be Remarkable winner is a local man who wants to do backpack giveaway with a twist: He wants to include t-shirts, socks, and underwear for students.

“That’s going to be a huge help for a lot of families, especially for those who have three of four kids that they have to put through school,” said Earnest Jefferson.

Jefferson is the founder and president of a new non-profit organization in the Brazos Valley called Men Making Moves.

The Navasota father of four says he’s always been passionate about helping kids and it’s something he’s wanting to expand on especially in Grimes County. Jefferson has been called “Coach” for a long time. He’s a supporter of Grimes County Little Dribblers and he’s coached kids in basketball and football.

“If you can just grab one kid and help, then he or she may reach out and then pull in one of their friends and show them that there’s always a better way,” said Jefferson.

Last school year, Men Making Moves provided five $1000 scholarships to Navasota High school students. They also sponsored six students for prom and provided them with gift cards. There was even a community fun day for families and this year he, along with the other men and women of the organization will be mentoring children of all school grades, but his big project right now is a free backpack drive that is scheduled for next month in Navasota.

“We’re going to have a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, body wash, t-shirts, socks, and underwear for all sizes and we invite families from all over to come and grab a backpack,” said Jefferson. Right now he’s got several dozen that can be handed out but he’s still looking for additional sponsors and donors to provide as many backpacks as possible for families who need the assistance.

The drive is Saturday, August 13th at Navasota High School beginning at 10 a.m. and will continue until all supplies are gone.

If you can help with donations please reach out to Mr. Jefferson on the Men Making Moves Facebook page or by clicking here.

“Earnest is a selfless, kind-hearted, community-oriented person. He has spent countless hours giving back to his community. He works a full-time job plus side jobs every weekend; yet still ensures he finds the time to put in work/hours towards one of his community-based projects,” said Jailyn Shields, who nominated Jefferson for the award. “He is well known around the community for the countless hours he dedicates to the youth sports programs in the Brazos Valley area and surrounding counties.”

“He continues to give and never asks for anything in return. He is a wonderful role model for our youth and gives everything he does 110%,” said Shields.

For his passion to help others in the community and his love for kids of all ages, KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Earnest Jefferson with this week’s Be Remarkable award.

If you have someone you want to nominate for our Be Remarkable campaign click here! Be Remarkable airs on News 3 at 6 p.m. every other Monday and is proudly sponsored and made possible by Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.