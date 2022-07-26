Advertisement

Brazos County Health District offering extended back-to-school vaccine clinic hours

By Karla Castillo
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is staying open a little later the next three Wednesdays to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Mary Parrish with the Health District was on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday to talk about their extended vaccine clinic hours. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

The following is a press release from the Health District about the extended vaccine clinic hours.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to beat the rush and get their children’s back-to-school and COVID-19 vaccines during the Brazos County Health District’s extended vaccine clinics. Clinics will be Wednesday, July 27th, and August 3rd and 10th until 6:30 pm at the Health District, 201 N. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX 77803.

Vaccines are $14 per child and available for children 18 and younger who do not have insurance, are underinsured, or have Medicaid or CHIP. Vaccines offered include COVID-19, TDAP, Hepatitis B, MMR, HPV, Hepatitis A, Varicella, PCV-13, Meningitis, HIB, and Polio.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a total of three people riding in the car, according to police.
1 person killed after car hits pole, flips early Monday morning
College Station apartment complex fire
Dozens of people displaced after Holleman Oaks apartment complex fire
Garcias graduated from MC Harris High School in 2020 and also attended Bryan High School prior...
Family mourns loss of young Bryan man following crash in College Station
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her
Police investigating after gunfire reported at College Station High School

Latest News

Brazos County Health District offering extended back-to-school vaccine clinic hours
Brazos County Health District offering extended back-to-school vaccine clinic hours
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
Fire officials say a number of homes and livestock structures are in the vicinity.
Wildfire on Hwy 90 between Singleton & Bedias is contained, 45 acres burned
Multiple simultaneous fires across the Brazos Valley stretch first responder resources
Multiple simultaneous fires across the Brazos Valley stretch first responder resources