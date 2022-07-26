Brazos County Health District offering extended back-to-school vaccine clinic hours

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District is staying open a little later the next three Wednesdays to help families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Mary Parrish with the Health District was on Brazos Valley This Morning Tuesday to talk about their extended vaccine clinic hours.

The following is a press release from the Health District about the extended vaccine clinic hours.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to beat the rush and get their children’s back-to-school and COVID-19 vaccines during the Brazos County Health District’s extended vaccine clinics. Clinics will be Wednesday, July 27th, and August 3rd and 10th until 6:30 pm at the Health District, 201 N. Texas Ave., Bryan, TX 77803.

Vaccines are $14 per child and available for children 18 and younger who do not have insurance, are underinsured, or have Medicaid or CHIP. Vaccines offered include COVID-19, TDAP, Hepatitis B, MMR, HPV, Hepatitis A, Varicella, PCV-13, Meningitis, HIB, and Polio.

