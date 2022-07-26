Brazos County leaders discuss next steps in forming new medical examiners office

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s long been a desire for officials to bring a medical examiner’s facility to Brazos County. For more than a decade county leaders have discussed the possibility but the timing wasn’t quite right.

Over 200 autopsies are outsourced to the Travis County Medical Examiners office in Austin every year. The Travis County MEO currently serves Brazos and 45 other counties with their death-related investigations, since they may include an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

County leaders say a toxicology lab and medical examiner’s office are long overdue and vital to the public health and safety of residents. Commissioners say with 45 other counties all relying on Travis County for autopsy results it creates a backlog of cases, leaving families and law enforcement waiting. Having a local facility would give law enforcement officers the ability to stay local and not have to travel back and forth to Austin to witness the procedures or process evidence. Most importantly county leaders say a facility here would save time, resources, and money.

County commissioners were presented with a needs assessment at Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting as they move one step closer to making that goal a reality.

The 16,000-square foot facility would have the capabilities to perform over 400 autopsies per year from not only Brazos County but surrounding counties as well. Should Brazos County open a medical examiner’s office, surrounding counties like Burleson, Grimes, Lee, Milam, Robertson, and Washington could have a closer option for their autopsy services, creating revenue for the county.

Starting out, Brazos County would hire one forensic pathologist, two investigators and three support positions, with plans of adding an additional forensic pathologist, investigator and autopsy assistant by 2030.

Initial estimates show the new facility would come with a price tag of $22.5 million, funded in part by the American Rescue Plans Act.

“Whether it’s the [District Attorney] that needs an autopsy done because there’s criminal activity and someone was killed or whether its someone that needs to know what happened to one of their family members, it is about public health and so I think its an excellent use of [ARPA Funds], ” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

Slides of the presentation are below.

Autoplay Caption

Brazos County Commissioners Court Meeting and Medical Examiners presentation below.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.