Crews battling grass fire near Wellborn in south Brazos County

Crews battling grass fire in Wellborn Tuesday afternoon
Crews battling grass fire in Wellborn Tuesday afternoon(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of a grass fire that sparked in the Wellborn area Tuesday afternoon on Frierson Road off Royder Road in south Brazos County.

According to officials, the cause of the fire was due to an individual mowing.

Officials relayed that firefighters have worked 61 grass fires in Brazos County since June 26th at Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting. The majority of the Brazos Valley is under high fire danger conditions Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

