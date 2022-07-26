Donations needed for dozens of residents displaced by apartment fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Holleman Oaks Apartments is accepting donations for residents displaced by a fire that broke out Monday.

Thirty residents of the apartment complex are looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed 15 units. While they work to remove belongings from the apartments, many are finding there is not much to salvage.

“A lot of us lost everything,” one resident, Marvin Yates, said.

Needs include personal hygiene products, clothing for all ages and furniture.

Yates says he is saddened by the loss of his home and is unable to bring himself to see the damage in his son’s room. This is why he is encouraging donations to include children’s clothing and products.

“Some of us have small children, I have a 10-year-old, and one of my neighbors has ages three to 12 girls and boys,” Yates said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Holleman Oaks Leasing Office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the corner of Holleman Drive and Anderson Street.

Junkyard Cowboys has offered to help move any residents who have been displaced by the fire for free.

