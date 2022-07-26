Advertisement

Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists

The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a distinction from other hornets.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many remember the introduction of the “murder hornets.”

The bug with any other name would be just as terrifying, but it’s getting a new one.

The Entomological Society of America is now calling the insect the northern giant hornet.

People can continue calling it a murder hornet due to that being only a nickname.

The new name will be replacing the old one, Asian giant hornet.

The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.
The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)

Scientists say that name didn’t do much to identify the stinger, since all hornets are native to Asia.

They were also concerned it could stir up anti-Asian sentiment.

The world’s largest hornet got its horrific nickname due to its habit of decapitating honeybees.

It’s invasive in North America, but so far hives have only been found in British Columbia and a small portion of Washington state.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a total of three people riding in the car, according to police.
1 person killed after car hits pole, flips early Monday morning
Garcias graduated from MC Harris High School in 2020 and also attended Bryan High School prior...
Family mourns loss of young Bryan man following crash in College Station
College Station apartment complex fire
Dozens of people displaced after Holleman Oaks apartment complex fire
Police investigating after gunfire reported at College Station High School
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

This image shows the heat.gov website on a computer, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Federal officials hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat
A family was shot to death at an Iowa campground; only a child survived.
'I just can't imagine': Woman recounts campground massacre
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)