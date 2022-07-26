Johnson Selected to Nagurski Trophy Watch List

DALLAS – Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson tacked on another preseason accolade as he was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Preseason Watch List Tuesday morning, announced by the Football Writers Association of America. The trophy is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football.

Johnson is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that saw him earn a starting role at nickel and serve as one of the Aggies’ elite tacklers. The East St. Louis, Illinois, native tallied 79 tackles in 2021, good for second among Aggies. Johnson led the team and was among the SEC leaders with 53 solo takedowns in his second season in Aggieland, also adding five pass breakups and 8.5 tackles for loss.

Already this preseason, Johnson has earned Walter Camp and Sporting News First Team Preseason All-America honors. He has also been named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List as well as the Preseason All-SEC Second Team as a defensive back.

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

