Robinson, Jackson Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

DALLAS – Layden Robinson and McKinnley Jackson of Texas A&M football were selected to the Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday morning. The trophy annually recognizes the nation’s top interior lineman.

Robinson started all 10 of his appearances last season at right guard, clearing the way for one of the top running back tandems in the nation. The Manvel, Texas, native has been recognized as a Sporting News Second Team Preseason All-American and has been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. He was also recently named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team by the league’s football media members. As a freshman in 2020, Robinson was a key reserve on one of the best offensive lines the SEC has seen over the previous 10 seasons. The Aggies were the first team to lead the league in sacks allowed (0.7), tackles for loss allowed (3.8) and yards per carry (5.45) in over 10 years.

Jackson earned third team accolades for his work on the defensive line. The Lucedale, Mississippi, native played in 10 games last season, making four starts at defensive tackle. Battling through injury in 2021, Jackson is among the top 10 returning tacklers for the Aggies this season. Jackson has also earned recognition this offseason from the SEC’s football media, being named to the Preseason All-SEC Third Team as a defensive lineman.

The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

