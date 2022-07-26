SEC Football Preview: Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS, Georgia (KBTX) - The 2021 college football season couldn’t have gone any better for the Georgia Bulldogs. They broke a 40-year national title drought by getting their revenge on Alabama.

The Bulldogs know they can’t be complacent heading into this season. They’re keeping the same attitude they had throughout last year.

“The buy-in is key,” explained Georgia Linebacker Nolan Smith. “Once you have a bunch of guys that buy in and start pulling the rope in the same direction, as we say metaphorically, you get a lot of guys that want to pull that rope in the same direction and a lot of guys telling people: ‘Hey man that’s not right. This is the right thing to do. This is the way to do things. This is the way we do things at Georgia,” Smith added.

The Bulldogs mentioned the chemistry the team began to build off the field last year contributed to a lot of their success.

“We sacrificed a lot of meeting time on football to say, you know what? Let’s just get in these groups and have these open, hot-mic sessions where you can talk about anything you want to talk about and get to know somebody,” Georiga head football coach Kirby Smart said. “I don’t know, the players really bought into it. There was this really great connection and the players really embraced that. They thought that was a weapon like a pass play,” Smart added.

“Connection was definitely something that we preached last year, but I think this year guys spending time outside of football together, going to break bread, fellowship, guys going to church together, cookouts, those types of things. Those are the types of things, the minute details that help you win in the long run,” Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran said.

Georgia lost 15 players to the 2022 NFL Draft, the most ever from a single team in the 7-round format. But they also have plenty of experience returning including starting quarterback Stetson Bennett.

“I think Stetson has been more vocal and taken on his leadership role, and people see him as a quarterback,” Smith said.

“He probably didn’t have that credibility this time last year,” Smart commented. “He had not been put in that role. He’s earned that role. He’s earned the right to start. He’s embraced it. He takes that responsibility head-on, and he chose to come back after winning a national championship,” Smart added.

“I think it’s the biggest honor in the world to be able to go out there with a G on the side of my helmet and my name on the back and look at my brothers across from me knowing that we’re playing for the University of Georgia and the state of Georgia and Bulldog fans across the country,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett exclaimed.

The Bulldogs will begin their quest to repeat as national champions when they open the season on September 3rd against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

