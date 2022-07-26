Advertisement

Shelter puppies drown in flash flooding at animal rescue in Missouri

The animal rescue told News 4 that their puppies drowned in the floodwaters. The adult dogs are reportedly okay. (Source: KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – Many puppies drowned at an animal shelter near St. Louis following massive flooding all over the area.

Stray Paws Rescue told KMOV that “all” their puppies drowned in the floodwaters but did not specify how many. The adult dogs are reportedly OK.

First responders brought several large dogs by boat from the shelter to dry land.

Stray Paws Rescue said they need fosters and donations, which can be made through the following platforms:

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a total of three people riding in the car, according to police.
1 person killed after car hits pole, flips early Monday morning
Garcias graduated from MC Harris High School in 2020 and also attended Bryan High School prior...
Family mourns loss of young Bryan man following crash in College Station
College Station apartment complex fire
Dozens of people displaced after Holleman Oaks apartment complex fire
Police investigating after gunfire reported at College Station High School
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

Two teenage boys in New York are facing charges of assaulting an officer after a violent...
CAUGHT ON CAM: 2 teens jump officers at subway station
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Sorrow in Choco Taco town after summer treat is discontinued
An Amber Alert has been issued for Kyaira Montgomery. Authorities say she was abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old from Illinois
Crews battling grass fire in Wellborn Tuesday afternoon
Crews battling grass fire near Wellborn in south Brazos County
Of all natural disasters, heat is the number one killer.
Northwestern US set for its hottest day in long heat wave