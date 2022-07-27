Ainias Smith’s attorney says Texas A&M suspension has been lifted
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KRIV’s Mark Berman is reporting that Ainias Smith’s suspension has been lifted and has been cleared to return to practice when Texas A&M opens up camp on August 3rd.
Smith’s attorney Craig Greening says the move shows that the university believes in his innocence.
Ainias was arrected last Wednesday by Texas A&M police and charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.
