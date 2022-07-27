Ainias Smith’s attorney says Texas A&M suspension has been lifted

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - KRIV’s Mark Berman is reporting that Ainias Smith’s suspension has been lifted and has been cleared to return to practice when Texas A&M opens up camp on August 3rd.

College Station attorney Craig Greening (@GreeningLaw), who represents @AggieFootball star receiver Ainias Smith, says Texas A&M has lifted the suspension on his client: “I confirmed with Ainias himself that the suspension has been lifted. He was told by the University the…” pic.twitter.com/FyRbPPipY5 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 27, 2022

Smith’s attorney Craig Greening says the move shows that the university believes in his innocence.

Ainias was arrected last Wednesday by Texas A&M police and charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

