Bryan Aquatic Center is holding a teens only swim night this Friday

The event will be from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer break is coming to an end, and the Bryan Aquatic Center is hosting an event showing that fun at the pool isn’t just for the little ones.

Lexi Durbin the Aquatics Specialist at the City of Bryan’s Parks and Recreation Department joined First News at Four to share more about the Teens Only Night Swim.

On Friday, July 29, the aquatic center will be open in the evening for 9th to 12th graders to hang out with their peers.

“We just wanted to facilitate a good time for high schoolers to be able to hang out and have some fun and cut loose before school happens, in a supervised location,” said Durbin.

There will be food, activities, and games, with gift card prizes available to win. The admission is $5.

The fun will be from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m.

