Bryan business gives back to Madison County cafe targeted with racist graffiti

MIDWAY, Texas (KBTX) - A week after vandals targeted the Horse Breakers Café in Downtown Midway with racist and vulgar graffiti, local businesses and community members want to send the message that there is no room for hate in the Brazos Valley.

What once was a negative message spray painted on the exterior of the family-owned minority business in Madison County has now been transformed into a positive one.

A security and IT firm located in Bryan surprised the business owners with a new surveillance system Wednesday.

James Cooper, owner of the Strattmont Group and a reserve deputy with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says this was an opportunity to give back while protecting small local businesses.

“Especially in smaller communities if we’re not looking after one another people fall by the wayside,” said Cooper. “In a small community like here in Midway it’s not a lot of business and anytime a business gets impacted by crime that business can go out of business.”

Cooper says being a business owner is more than just making more, it’s about giving back and living a life of service.

“If you’re not serving your community you’re not actually fulfilling your destiny,” said Cooper. “I feel like in our business we can serve the community, the business district, the homeowner to help protect their property or their peace of mind.”

The Strattmont Group’s gift to the Horse Breakers Café was not the only random act of kindness. A community member that did not want to be identified surprised the owners of the cafe by painting the exterior of the business where the graffiti was located.

Marcus and Tametra Mathis own the barbecue and comfort food eatery on Highway 21. They say the random act of kindness is something they will never forget and shows the true meaning of being a good friend and neighbor.

“I was excited because this is exactly what we needed,” said Tametra. “We should all stick together and support one another and if we did more of that, everybody would be ok.”

Cooper says during a period in time when small businesses are struggling they need to be protected at all costs.

“It’s just important to get out, support your local business, support your local neighbor, help your community, keep it intact, and help it grow,” said Cooper.

The business owners say the police are still investigating the vandalism and have a person or persons of interest.

