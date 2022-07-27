Advertisement

Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County

monkeypox
monkeypox(MGN)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monkeypox is officially in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County Health District.

The health district said test results performed by an accredited lab came back positive. Now, BCHD is conducting a contact investigation to find if other people have been infected.

A spokeswoman for the health department says vaccines have been ordered but they have not yet arrived.

Signs and symptoms of the illness, according to BCHD, include a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth, and on other body parts; fever; headache; muscle aches; backache; swollen lymph nodes; chills; or exhaustion.

The illness usually lasts two to four weeks. Anyone who has had close contact with a person who has monkeypox, or starts showing symptoms, should contact a health provider to get tested and isolate at home.

Monkeypox spreads in different ways including:

  • Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
  • Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or close physical contact
  • Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids
  • Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

The CDC recommends the following to prevent monkeypox:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox
  • Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with monkeypox
  • Do not have close physical contact with someone with monkeypox
  • Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with monkeypox
  • Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

