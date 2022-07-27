Guerrieri receives four-year contract extension

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M soccer head coach G Guerrieri recently agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026, the Texas A&M Athletics Department announced Wednesday.

One of the winningest coaches in the history of NCAA Division I soccer, Guerrieri has established Texas A&M as a premier program in the nation. Entering his 30th season as the Aggies’ skipper, he has led the Maroon & White to 18 conference championship crowns and 26 NCAA Tournament trips, which include 16 Sweet Sixteens, seven Elite Eights and an appearance in the 2014 College Cup. Guerrieri is a five-time conference coach of the year and three-time United Soccer Coaches Central Region Coach of the Year.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the contract extension for Coach Guerrieri,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Bjork said. “Very few can represent the University’s core values and our department’s commitment to creating opportunities through championship athletics as much Coach G. From the ground up, he has built a true soccer powerhouse in the Brazos Valley. Under his leadership, hundreds of young women have excelled on the field and in the classroom, and have continued making positive impacts long after leaving Aggieland. We are excited to see what the Aggie soccer team can accomplish with Coach G continuing to pursue the very best for Texas A&M and the 12th Man.”

Guerrieri ranks third nationally among active Division I women’s coaches and fifth all-time with 491 wins. He is nine victories shy of becoming the 10th NCAA women’s soccer coach on any level to reach the 500-win plateau. Guerrieri would also become the 10th NCAA Division I soccer coach, men’s or women’s, to hit the 500-win milestone. “I continue to be blessed to be the soccer coach at Texas A&M,” Guerrieri said. “I am extremely proud of our incredible student-soccer players, and I am very fortunate to work alongside an extraordinary and gifted group of coaches, professionals and educators on my staff. Terri and I absolutely love this community and we are so happy we raised our three kids in Aggieland. This has always been a labor of love for me, so it is especially gratifying to know that we’re being supported by the leadership in the Athletics Department, especially Ross (Bjork) and Kristen (Brown), as well as the University as they extend my contract again. I am looking forward to a long and very bright future as we continue to progress toward excellence on and off the field with the Aggie soccer program.”

Guerrieri has firmly established the Aggies as the top squad in the soccer hotbed of Texas, leading A&M to a 37-2-5 record against in-state rivals since the 2008 campaign.

The Aggies have also experienced academic success under Coach Guerrieri. For the 10th consecutive year, the team earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for having a composite GPA of at least 3.0 for all team members who appear on the official NCAA roster for the fall season.

The Maroon & White open the 2022 campaign on August 18 as they travel to South Carolina for a match against the Clemson Tigers. Texas A&M has an exhibition match scheduled at Ellis Field on Thursday, August 11 vs. SFA.

