Help law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics this week

Visit Texas Roadhouse on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday
They are bussing tables for tips at Texas Roadhouse(KBTX)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser is back with local law enforcement agencies doing their part to support the Special Olympics.

Officers from Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Brazos County Constables, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, Texas A&M University Police Department, Blinn Police Department, Texas Parks, and Texas Wildlife Department and Texas Department of Public Safety will be at Texas Roadhouse in College Station refilling drinks and assisting the public in any way possible to collect tips.

All the community needs to do to help is eat a delicious meal at Texas Roadhouse. Officers will be there from July 25 to 28 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tip-A-Cop isn’t the only thing Brazos County law enforcement officers do to help this cause. They are Guardians of the Flame for the Special Olympics and raise money for the Special Olympics each year. Officers also participate in a Torch Run to the Special Olympics State Games and volunteer time working security at games held here in the Brazos Valley every year.

