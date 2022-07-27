Meet new Madison County Judge Clark Osborne

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - New Madison County Judge Clark Osborne joined First News at Four to share more about himself and his relationship with deceased county Judge A.J. “Tony” Leago.

Osborne has lived in Madisonville his whole life and has always been devoted to his community. He was on the school board and the president of a couple of cemetery associations. After Leago passed away, Osborne was appointed to take on his friend’s role.

Osborne explained his similarities with Leago saying “I just think we shared a lot of the same common beliefs and you know, we just like small town America.”

They also agreed about the importance of law enforcement

“One of the last conversations that the judge and I had was on things like thermal imaging equipment, you know body armor in case we had another situation like happened in Centerville recently, that tragic situation and also just to protect our school children to make sure in case, God forbid, that you know we have a Uvalde type situation here,” he explained.

Osborne also said that budgets were a big concern to him and he would like to “try to stay out of [taxpayers] back pocket.”

While he is happy to be serving the people of Madison County, he wishes it had happened under different circumstances.

“I would rather this being four or eight years and I would rather my friend Tony be the one to swear me into the office but just know that I’ve got big shoes to fill. I know that and I’ll pledge to just do my best that I can just to carry on his legacy,” said Osborne.

Osborne says that his door is always open and the easiest way to reach him is through his email: clark.osborne@madisoncountytx.org.

