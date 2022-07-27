Advertisement

Over 900 firefighters travel to College Station for TEEX Municipal Fire School

By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - For 93 years TEEX Municipal Fire School has taught firefighters around the country the skills to be safe and successful at their job. During the week-long training at Brayton Fire Training Field, participants learn to become a firefighter and can take courses such as basic emergency telecommunications, automobile extrication, rope rescue, and wildland firefighting.

“I’m really proud of the services we offer and the toolset we offer the first responder community so they can go back and make their communities that much safer when they get home,” says TEEX SD Division Director of Fire School and Disaster City Operations Gordon Lohmeyer.

Sophia Rivera came from Bexar County to get some training at the fire school. She says this week has been a nice change of pace because she doesn’t get a lot of fires back in her home area

“It’s been an adjustment with all of this vigorous activity but it’s very exciting. I like being here and doing to the burns,” says Rivera.

Participants in this year’s camp are also making an impact on businesses in College Station. Jeremiah Cook with Visit College Station says hotels and restaurants are seeing an increase in their sales.

“They have over 100 rooms booked every night. It’s a week-long, so it’s really an incredible event that drives a lot of economic impact in our town,” says Cook.

Besides the new skills they will learn at the fire school, Visit College Station hopes that the firefighters learn a little bit more about the city while they are here.

“They get to learn a little bit more about our hospitality and they get to learn about innovative new ways that they can take back to their communities to help fight these fires,” says Cook.

TEEX Municipal Fire School will be hosting a public demonstration Wednesday night at 6:30. More details about the event can be found here. You can see a map to get to the Municipal Fire School here.

