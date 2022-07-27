Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD employee appointed to state board

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott just appointed Bryan ISD Lead Interpreter Kathy Sellers to a prestigious post.

Sellers was chosen to join the Governing Board of the Texas School for the Deaf (TSD) in Austin. The board oversees the provision of all School for the Deaf services. They are also in charge of budget preparation, policy adoption, and the appointment of the superintendent.

Sellers has been an interpreter in public education since 1998, and has been with Bryan ISD Since 2007.

Her term on the Governing Board expires on Jan. 21, 2027.

