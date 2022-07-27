Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School students make All-State Choir

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the four SFA Middle School students who made All-State Choir.

Sofia Cruz, Peyton Stone, Cameron Liotta, and Keagan Owen are among only 250 students selected to participate in the Texas Choral Directors Association Middle School/Junior High All-State Choir.

The TCDA All-State Choir was a part of the 2022 TCDA Convention held in San Antonio from July 21-23.

