Wickson Creek SUD implements Stage 3 of drought contingency plan

Sprinkler system
Sprinkler system(NBC15)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wickson Creek Special Utilities District is implementing Stage 3 of its drought contingency plan, now prohibiting some outdoor watering.

Watering lawns with irrigation systems, open hose or hose-end sprinklers is not allowed within this plan. Lawns, trees, shrubs, flower beds, house foundations and filling pools is allowed, but customers must use handheld hoses, buckets, tree watering bags or drip irrigation.

Wickson Creek SUD says there are no day or time restrictions for handheld watering.

Along with the restrictions, the utility district is also asking customers to reduce water consumption where possible.

“Wickson Creek SUD continues to make every effort to keep all customers supplied with water for fire protection, drinking, and sanitation,” a message on the Wickson Creek SUD website says.

