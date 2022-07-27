Advertisement

Wildfire sparks up along Old Reliance Road

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fire departments across the county are responding to a wildfire in the 7800 block of Old Reliance Road.

An emergency alert went out Wednesday around 12 p.m. alerting residents near Old Reliance Road and Andert Road to immediately evacuate. The cause of the fire is not known right now.

A KBTX reporter is headed to the scene. More information was not immediately available.

