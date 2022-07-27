Advertisement

Workforce Solutions hosting aBusiness Expo Wednesday

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is hosting an event for job seekers who are looking for training or possible employment.

Nathaniel Muir a Business Services Manager at Workforce Solutions joined First News at Four to share more about their Business Expo.

While Workforce Solutions has held job fairs before, this is the first time they have provided these particular resources at an event.

The previous hiring event was a success, but “the feedback we got is that job seekers wanted more opportunities to train,” explained Muir.

This event will have employers such as Kent Moore Cabinets and Bryan ISD as well as Blinn College offering training. Black Wolf Trucking and Project Unity will also be in attendance.

Muir believes “this is a great opportunity to get your name out there.”

While Muir says there’s no need to wear a “stuffy suit” he does advise attendees to dress to impress.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27. The Workforce Solutions office is located at 3991 E. 29th St. in Bryan.

Visit their website for more information.

