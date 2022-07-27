Young women learn, practice hair styling techniques at “The Doll Experience”

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An award-winning hairstylist put together an event that brought young women from all over Texas to learn the art of doing hair.

Latonya Darnell says when she had The Doll Experience last year only 11 girls showed up, this year the attendees more than doubled. She wanted to provide these women opportunities that she did not have when she was an up-and-coming stylist.

“I wish I had something like this growing up,” says Darnell. It would have made me feel more advanced going into beauty school.”

Besides learning hairstyles the girls learned communication skills and health and sanitation practices.

Janiyah Jefferson attended the camp today and wants to become a stylist when she gets older. She says she is very fortunate that someone would want to invest in her future.

“It’s important to me to know that someone still cares to help us and motivate us, and to show us what we’re capable of in the future,” says Jefferson.

Donell not only wanted to have this event for young women but also for the city of Hearne. She really wanted to shine a positive light on all of the good things coming out of the city.

“Doing something positive for my city is a plus. In Hearne, we really don’t have that many things that go on in the summertime. For young ladies just sitting at home being bored, I feel like they’re having the time of their life today and they’re enjoying every moment of it,” says Darnell.

The Doll Experience is something that Darnell hopes to host every year. You can find information about her hair salon “Styling Studio” here.

