Advertisement

Young women learn, practice hair styling techniques at “The Doll Experience”

By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - An award-winning hairstylist put together an event that brought young women from all over Texas to learn the art of doing hair.

Latonya Darnell says when she had The Doll Experience last year only 11 girls showed up, this year the attendees more than doubled. She wanted to provide these women opportunities that she did not have when she was an up-and-coming stylist.

“I wish I had something like this growing up,” says Darnell. It would have made me feel more advanced going into beauty school.”

Besides learning hairstyles the girls learned communication skills and health and sanitation practices.

Janiyah Jefferson attended the camp today and wants to become a stylist when she gets older. She says she is very fortunate that someone would want to invest in her future.

“It’s important to me to know that someone still cares to help us and motivate us, and to show us what we’re capable of in the future,” says Jefferson.

Donell not only wanted to have this event for young women but also for the city of Hearne. She really wanted to shine a positive light on all of the good things coming out of the city.

“Doing something positive for my city is a plus. In Hearne, we really don’t have that many things that go on in the summertime. For young ladies just sitting at home being bored, I feel like they’re having the time of their life today and they’re enjoying every moment of it,” says Darnell.

The Doll Experience is something that Darnell hopes to host every year. You can find information about her hair salon “Styling Studio” here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a total of three people riding in the car, according to police.
1 person killed after car hits pole, flips early Monday morning
Garcias graduated from MC Harris High School in 2020 and also attended Bryan High School prior...
Family mourns loss of young Bryan man following crash in College Station
College Station apartment complex fire
Dozens of people displaced after Holleman Oaks apartment complex fire
Police investigating after gunfire reported at College Station High School
Police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. An officer who was nearby shot...
Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; officer shot her

Latest News

The event will be on Wednesday, July 27
Workforce Solutions hosting aBusiness Expo Wednesday
They are bussing tables for tips at Texas Roadhouse
Help law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics this week
The 93rd annual TEEX Municipal Fire School brought in firefighters from across the country
Over 900 firefighters travel to College Station for TEEX Municipal Fire School
They performed at a concert in San Antonio
Treat of the Day: SFA Middle School students make All-State Choir
It will be from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Bryan Aquatic Center is holding a teens only swim night this Friday