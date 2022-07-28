27 teams participate in The Eagle’s 2022 Brazos Valley High School Football Media Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday morning Bryan High School hosted The Eagle’s annual Brazos Valley High School Football Media Day.

It marked the 8th time the event was held since 2014 with the Covid pandemic during July 2020 being the only time the event cancelled.

Local teams from Class 1A to 6A gathered to discuss the upcoming season which will kickoff off August 26th.

KBTX Sports will use those interviews during our annual Hometown Heroes segments that will begin airing at 6 and 10pm nightly starting August 8th.

The event was not only very useful to the Bryan/College Station media, but also gave players and coaches, who attended, a chance to catch up with each other prior to practice beginning for most teams on Monday August 1st.

“When I drove in this morning you knew it was media day and then you see all the players from different places. It is memories like these that kids will take with them for a long time. They will always remember these things a lot of times and the relationships that they have with their teammates a lot of times more than a game,” said first year Bryan Head Football Coach Ricky Tullos.

“It is a great opportunity for the kids,” added veteran Centerville Head Football Coach Kyle Hardee. “They enjoy coming over and seeing the guys from the other teams had a chance to come to the big city you know,” concluded Hardee.

A big thank you to Coach Tullos who allowed the local television media to take over the Vikings’ weight room for over 4 hours and keep our equipment out of the triple digit temperatures!

