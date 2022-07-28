Achane Added to Hornung Award Preseason Watch List

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football’s Devon Achane was selected to the Paul Hornung Award Preseason Watch List, announced by the Louisville Sports Commission Thursday. Now in its 13th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.

Achane, a junior from Missouri City, Texas, led the Aggies with 11 touchdowns in 2021, including scores as a rusher, receiver and returner. Appearing almost exclusively off the bench, Achane rushed for 910 yards with a team-best nine touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry, which led the SEC and was No. 2 in the FBS among players with 100-or-more carries.

Achane led the team with 1,472 all-purpose yards, chipping in 301 on kickoff return and 261 receiving yards. Also a standout sprinter for Texas A&M’s track & field team, Achane put his speed on display in the win over top-ranked Alabama when he returned a kickoff 98 yards to the end zone for the first special teams touchdown of his career.

Achane, who was also named to the Maxwell and Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch Lists, has scored nine career touchdowns of 20-or-more yards. The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed.

The 2022 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2022 season.

In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the Award’s criteria. Players from both the Watch List and the Honor Roll are eligible to win the Award.

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

