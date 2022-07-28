Big fundraiser event will help Centerville firefighters injured on the job

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A large fundraising event is scheduled for Saturday to benefit two Centerville firefighters who were injured last month on the job.

The event will help raise money for Colton Adams and Clink Franklin.

Both were responding to a motor vehicle crash on I-45 when an 18-wheeler struck them both.

Adams lost one of his legs in the incident.

Saturday’s bash begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m. at the Leon County Courthouse Square.

There will be an auto show featuring classic cars, trucks, and much more. Judging will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

There will also be food trucks, vendors, a bounce house, games, a dunk tank, a silent auction, a DJ with live music, food plates for sale, a raffle drawing, and live music from 7 to 9 p.m. by Jesse Duke and Jerrett Zoch.

