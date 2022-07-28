Advertisement

Big fundraiser event will help Centerville firefighters injured on the job

Saturday’s bash begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m. at the Leon County Courthouse Square.
The event will help raise money for Colton Adams and Clink Franklin.
The event will help raise money for Colton Adams and Clink Franklin.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A large fundraising event is scheduled for Saturday to benefit two Centerville firefighters who were injured last month on the job.

The event will help raise money for Colton Adams and Clink Franklin.

Both were responding to a motor vehicle crash on I-45 when an 18-wheeler struck them both.

Adams lost one of his legs in the incident.

Saturday’s bash begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 9 p.m. at the Leon County Courthouse Square.

There will be an auto show featuring classic cars, trucks, and much more. Judging will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

There will also be food trucks, vendors, a bounce house, games, a dunk tank, a silent auction, a DJ with live music, food plates for sale, a raffle drawing, and live music from 7 to 9 p.m. by Jesse Duke and Jerrett Zoch.

Click here to go to the Facebook event page for more information.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garcias graduated from MC Harris High School in 2020 and also attended Bryan High School prior...
Family mourns loss of young Bryan man following crash in College Station
Crews battling grass fire in Wellborn Tuesday afternoon
Mowing may have ignited grass fire near Wellborn
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Ainias Smith’s attorney says Texas A&M suspension has been lifted
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Fire officials say a construction company cutting rebar started the fire that burned an...
Wildfire along Old Reliance Road contained

Latest News

While he didn’t get to see his father fight fires on Wednesday night, Jace Trotty has plenty of...
TEEX public burn canceled due to lighting, sending dozens home
The free, family friendly event starts at 6:30
Navasota holding their second Sounds of Summer Concert this Friday
Performances are Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30
The Theatre Company is bringing ‘Annie Jr.’ to the stage this Friday and Saturday
It's important to be careful during these dry conditions
Be careful, mowing tall grass may start a fire!