Brazos County Commissioners eye road & transportation bond for November ballot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners met Thursday afternoon in a special workshop session to unveil it’s T.R.I.P 22 Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022.

County leaders say the goal of the road and transportation bond is to identify and prioritize road and transportation projects that reduce congestion on county roads while increasing public safety and the quality of life for those that live, work and travel through the county.

According to data compiled by the Brazos County Commissioners Court and the U.S. Census, an estimated 11 people move into Brazos County every day. Statistics show Brazos County’s population grew 18.9% since 2010, making it rank routinely in the top 20 fastest-growing counties in the LoneStar state.

The proposed $100 million bond would cover improvements to areas of the county identified as critical by residents. As currently drafted, the Brazos County road bond program has the potential to leverage more than $740 million in projects throughout the county that would improve the quality of life of residents and drivers.

The county would do this through a partnership with TxDOT, the cities of Bryan and College Station, the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority, and the Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The plan calls for Improvements to most local highways including SH6, SH21, SH30, SH40 along with FM 1688, 2818, and 2347

Brazos County officials met with leaders from both the cities of Bryan and College Station along with TxDOT, the Bryan/College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority to draft a list of projects deemed most critical to the continued growth of the county.

It’s something county leaders say is a game changer for the region.

“If it passes it will give us the ability to go after TxDOT money that may not be spent and bring that into Brazos County, so it becomes a multiplier effect,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

