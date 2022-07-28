Brazos County Health District: Optimistic outlook for containing monkeypox

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan joined the community Thursday in Facebook Live to speak about monkeypox after the Brazos County Health District confirmed a case Wednesday.

So far, there have been 231 confirmed monkeypox cases in Texas. 41 of those cases are in Region 7, which includes Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Robertson, and Washington counties. Sullivan says across the state, 228 cases have been reported in males and three in females. A majority of the cases have been spread by skin-to-skin contact, which includes but is not limited to sexual contact.

The virus spreads through contact with rashes, lesions or scabs on the skin, bodily fluids or respiratory secretions after “prolonged face-to-face contact.” Sullivan also said touching items that an infected person has already touched could also spread the virus.

“That’s really the way we’ve seen monkeypox spread is direct, close contact,” said Sullivan.

With the school year about to begin, some parents are concerned that an outbreak of monkeypox could quickly sweep through a classroom, much like COVID-19. Sullivan says COVID-19 and monkeypox are entirely different from each other and he does not expect a mass transmission through schools. Unlike the airborne virus behind COVID-19 that is breathed in when people gather, Sullivan says monkeypox is much less susceptible to spread.

“That is not what we’re seeing with monkeypox,” said Sullivan. “We’re seeing with monkeypox is direct, skin-to-skin contact, and so there’s a difference there.”

Sullivan noted there is already a vaccine created for monkeypox that will help mitigate the spread. The health district has requested monkeypox vaccines, but has not received them yet.

“Another big difference is the vaccine that’s already available. So all the work that has already been done from smallpox, again a cousin of [monkeypox], is going to pay off here, and as we mentioned there’s an antiviral,” said Sullivan. “So those are things that we had to wait months, and months, and months to get previously [for COVID-19].”

Sullivan says the outlook from the medical community looks positive for containing the virus.

“There are many public health experts who are optimistic that this can be, if we take it seriously and take charge of this, that we can completely control this, and by control it, I mean stop the transmission entirely,” said Sullivan.

In the Facebook Live, Sullivan said once the Health District receives their order of monkeypox vaccines, they will have to be administered judiciously since there is a limited supply. Those who are at highest risk, including those who have already been in contact with monkeypox, will be at the front of the line.

“Interestingly, the vaccine, if given after contact, can delay the onset or even entirely prevent the development of the virus,” said Sullivan.

Community members can help prevent spreading the vaccine by having good hand hygiene, according to Sullivan, like washing hands and wiping down high-traffic items. Those who have been exposed to or have monkeypox should immediately get in contact with a health care provider to get tested and receive a vaccine or antiviral to mitigate the spread.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.