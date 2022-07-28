Charges dropped against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith

Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station attorney Craig Greening has confirmed that all of Ainias Smith’s charges have been dropped, that according to KRIV’s Mark Berman.

On Tuesday, Greening said that Texas A&M University had lifted the wide receivers’ suspension and today stated that all of the charges stemming from his driving while intoxicated arrest last week were dropped.

Previous story on Ainias Smith's arrest

