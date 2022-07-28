Charges dropped against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station attorney Craig Greening has confirmed that all of Ainias Smith’s charges have been dropped, that according to KRIV’s Mark Berman.
On Tuesday, Greening said that Texas A&M University had lifted the wide receivers’ suspension and today stated that all of the charges stemming from his driving while intoxicated arrest last week were dropped.
