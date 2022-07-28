Charges dropped against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station attorney Craig Greening has confirmed that all of Ainias Smith’s charges have been dropped, that according to KRIV’s Mark Berman.

College Station attorney Craig Greening (@GreeningLaw) says all charges have been dismissed against his client @AggieFootball star receiver Ainias Smith: “I received word from the Brazos County Attorney’s office that they are refusing to prosecute all charges filed by the…” pic.twitter.com/jr65qK7UO8 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 28, 2022

On Tuesday, Greening said that Texas A&M University had lifted the wide receivers’ suspension and today stated that all of the charges stemming from his driving while intoxicated arrest last week were dropped.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.