Child who nearly drowned at College Station pool reunited with those who saved him

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - July 9 will be a day that Xavier Clifton and his family will never forget.

The 5-year-old boy nearly drowned in Adamson Lagoon Pool before lifeguards pulled him out and resuscitated him.

Wednesday afternoon Xavier and his family had a chance to meet and thank all of the first responders and lifeguards that gave him a second chance at life.

“A lot of people would call this a miracle,” says College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann. “The fact is there were a lot of people that worked really hard to make this miracle happen.”

Xavier’s mom Kisha Clifton says without everyone that helped rescue her son she isn’t sure if Xavier would still be with them today.

“God must’ve been watching him because he wouldn’t even be here. That was a testimony because what percentage does a child survive that,” says Clifton.

Nico Dueñas was the lifeguard that pulled Xavier out of the water. he says this is a good reminder for people that while a swimming pool is fun it can also be very dangerous.

“I hope this is a wake-up call to a lot of parents and children. Just make sure you keep an eye on your kids because you don’t want anything like that happening,” says Dueñas.

Xavier is currently taking swim lessons and is excited to get back in the water. You can click here for more information on swimming lessons that the City of College Station has to offer.

