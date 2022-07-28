From The Ground Up: Growing hay becoming more difficult with drought conditions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s no surprise that the food we eat has been affected by the current drought conditions. This is also the case for the food that animals we eat, consume.

“2022 has been a challenge from January up until now,” said Randy Britten. “All of your input costs are elevated tremendously this year.”

Britten grows hay to feed livestock in the Brazos Valley. He says last year their was so much moisture they had to wait weeks to make the first harvest and this year has been completely different.

“The ground was so soggy we couldn’t even get on the ground until like the first of July to take our first cutting which we normally do in May,” said Britten.

Farmers are hoping for some rain to go along with the heat so they can make another cut of hay for the year.

