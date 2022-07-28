From The Ground Up: Growing hay becoming more difficult with drought conditions

By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s no surprise that the food we eat has been affected by the current drought conditions. This is also the case for the food that animals we eat, consume.

“2022 has been a challenge from January up until now,” said Randy Britten. “All of your input costs are elevated tremendously this year.”

Britten grows hay to feed livestock in the Brazos Valley. He says last year their was so much moisture they had to wait weeks to make the first harvest and this year has been completely different.

“The ground was so soggy we couldn’t even get on the ground until like the first of July to take our first cutting which we normally do in May,” said Britten.

Farmers are hoping for some rain to go along with the heat so they can make another cut of hay for the year.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Ainias Smith’s attorney says Texas A&M suspension has been lifted
Fire officials say a construction company cutting rebar started the fire that burned an...
Wildfire along Old Reliance Road contained
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Gordon Mock, outside of Thompson Elementary School in Houston on Tuesday, says he thought...
It’s not just COVID-19: Why Texas faces a teacher shortage

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Noon EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
from the ground up
From The Ground Up: Growing hay be coming difficult due to drought conditions
The Baylor Men's Basketball team took part in Starup Waco's pilot program for GXG, which will...
NIL program launched for Baylor student-athletes