Henry Adds Mario Sategna to Coaching Staff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry announced the hiring of two-time national assistant coach of the year Mario Sategna on Thursday.

“I’m very happy to add Mario [Sategna] to our staff,” Henry said. “He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and success to our program. It is also nice to have a former student-athlete and former volunteer coach to come back to my program.”

“I know what Texas A&M stands for,” Sategna said. “The history and the traditions of not only the university, but the athletics department and most importantly the track & field program. To be a part of that is special. I can’t put into words how honored and happy I am to be a part of it. It’s a storied program. It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to work alongside Coach Henry and that staff who I have known for a number of years as well.”

A prominent coach on the international stage, Sategna was the men’s head coach of the U.S. National Team at the 2017 IAAF World Championships as well as an assistant coach for the United States at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and 2011 IAAF World Championships. Sategna has coached an athlete at every Olympics and World Championships dating back to 2008. Most notably in 2016, he coached Ryan Crouser to an Olympic Gold Medal in the shot put. In 2012, he helped Marquise Goodwin capture the long jump title at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials, before finishing 10th at the London Olympics. Goodwin became the first collegian to win both the Olympic Trials and the NCAA Outdoor long jump competition in the same year since 1960.

He also trained former NCAA decathlon record-holder Trey Hardee, who won the silver medal in the decathlon at the 2012 Summer Olympics and gold medals at the 2011 and 2009 IAAF World Championships. In 2012, he tallied 8,671 points to finish second behind fellow American Ashton Eaton’s 8,869 points. The dynamic duo became the first Americans to go 1-2 in the Olympic decathlon since Milton Campbell and Rafer Johnson in 1956.

Sategna comes to Aggieland after spending the 2018-2021 seasons at Arkansas where he coached the men’s multi-event athletes, jumping and throwing groups. He coached nine All-Americans, including decathletes Gabe Moore, who placed third at the 2019 NCAA Championships with 7,780 points, and Markus Ballengee, who finished third at the 2021 NCAA Championships with 7,861 points.

Sategna’s tenure as the associate head men’s and women’s coach from 2003-13 and then the head coach from 2013-18 at Texas, was marked by some of the best seasons in program history. With Sategna at the helm, the Longhorn men and women combined for 11 Big 12 Conference team titles, including the first three-peat in conference history in men’s outdoor track and field, 80 Big 12 individual conference champions, 14 NCAA Champions and 118 All-Americans. Under Sategna’s watch, the Longhorns posted a pair of NCAA runner-up finishes, five NCAA top-five finishes, and 11 top-10 finishes.

Sategna arrived at Texas following a stint at the Minnesota where he was the men’s assistant coach for four years (1999-03). In that position, he oversaw the throws, multi-events, pole vault and high hurdles events. He coached student-athletes to four Big Ten individual crowns, two All-America honors and eight school records. Sategna also helped guide Minnesota to the Big Ten Conference Outdoor title, a first-place finish in the USTCA Indoor Team Power Rankings and top-10 showings at the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships during the 2003 campaign.

Before his tenure at Minnesota, Sategna served as an assistant coach in charge of throws at Wichita State from 1998-99. Before his stint with the Shockers, Sategna was a physical education teacher and track & field coach at Albuquerque (N.M.) Academy in 1997-98 and a volunteer assistant track and field coach at LSU in 1996-97.

A standout decathlete, Sategna was a three-time All-American at LSU in the 1990s under Henry. He won the 1994 Southeastern Conference title and the 1995 NCAA Championship in the decathlon, and his personal-best point total of 8,172 still stands as the LSU record. He also finished sixth in the World University Games, was a 1996 United States Olympic Trials qualifier and won the 1997 U.S. versus Germany Decathlon Dual meet (8,107).

Sategna is a native of Bloomfield, New Mexico, Sategna earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology from LSU in 1996 and a Master of Education degree in applied kinesiology from Minnesota in 2002. Sategna is USATF Level II certified in sprints, hurdles, throws, and multi-events.

Sategna replaces former assistant coach Sean Brady who recently became the head coach of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Regarding the departure of Sean Brady “Sean has decided to leave college coaching and return to Baton Rouge at one of the most prestigious high schools in Louisiana. Sean has been a great assistant coach, one who started with me as volunteer assistant at LSU. Not only was he a very good coach, but a great mentor to lots of young people. His shoes and the success he had here will be hard to fill, but I believe Mario brings a wealth of success and coaching expertise to this position. Like Sean Brady, it’s great to have another former assistant to come back to my program. Not only was Mario a national champion for my program in LSU but his wife, the former, Dahlia Duhaney was also a 200m national champion.”

THE SATEGNA FILE

EDUCATION

• University of Minnesota. M.Ed. (2002)

• Louisiana State University, B.S. (1996)

COACHING EXPERIENCE

• University of Arkansas – Assistant Coach, 2018-2021

• University of Texas – Head Coach, 2013-2018

• University of Texas – Men’s Associate Head Coach, 2003-13

• University of Minnesota – Assistant Coach, 1999-2003

• Wichita State University – Assistant Coach, 1998-99

• Albuquerque Academy – Physical Education Teacher; Track & Field Coach, 1997-98

• Louisiana State University – Volunteer Assistant Coach, 1996-97

• 2017 IAAF World Championships – Team USA Head Men’s Coach

• 2016 Olympic Games – Team USA Assistant Coach, Men’s Throws

• 2011 IAAF World Championships – Team USA Assistant Coach, Men’s Jumps & Multi-Events

• 2009 Thorpe Cup (USA vs Germany) – Team USA Head Coach

COACHING HONORS/AWARDS

• 2017 Big 12 Men’s Indoor & Outdoor Coach of the Year

• 2016 Big 12 Women’s Indoor Coach of the Year

• 2015 Big 12 Men’s & Indoor Coach of the Year

• 2015 Big 12 Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Coach of the Year

• 2015 NCAA South Central Region Men’s Indoor & Outdoor Head Coach of the Year

• 2014 Big 12 Women’s Indoor Coach of the Year

• 2014 Big 12 Women’s Outdoor Coach of the Year

• 2014 NCAA South Central Region Women’s Indoor Head Coach of the Year

• 2012 USTFCCCA National Assistant Coach of the Year for Field Events

• 2006 USTFCCCA National Assistant Coach of the Year for Field Events

• 2006 USTFCCCA Midwest Assistant Coach of the Year for Throws

ATHLETIC EXPERIENCE

LSU – 1993-96

• 1995 NCAA Decathlon Champion (score of 8,172 pts remains school record)

• Three-Time All-American

U.S. National Team

• USA vs. Germany decathlon champion (8,107), 1997

• U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier – decathlon, 1996

