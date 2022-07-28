Advertisement

Navasota holding their second Sounds of Summer Concert this Friday

Things kick off outside City Hall at 6:30
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - For a Friday night filled with music, food, art and community, come out Navasota.

Bobbie Ullrich, Navasota’s Marketing and Communications Director, joined First News at Four to discuss the second Sounds of Summer Concert they are hosting.

The free event is on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. on the grounds of City Hall. Country music group the Stephen Sweeten Band will perform. Food and drink vendors will be on site, as well as arts and crafts provided by the Navasota Artists in Residence. For fun and to help beat the heat, there will be two waterslides for the kids.

Ullrich says they’re hoping the event “can help people visit Navasota, explore downtown, check out our boutiques, eat at our restaurants and then of course stay awhile.”

Navasota City Hall is located at 200 East McAlpine Street, Navasota, TX 77868.

For anyone who can’t make it this Friday, they are having a third concert on August 26.

