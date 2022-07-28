SEC Football Preview: Kentucky Wildcats

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The narrative around college football is changing in Lexington.

Kentucky is coming off a 10 win season and Head Coach Mark Stoops is entering his 10th season which is a record for the program.

“We are a football school, and I am proud to say that,” DeAndre Square, Kentucky linebacker said. “We have been working constantly to build up our reputation.”

“We are the caliber of a program that should expect to have that ten win season and now our expectations are higher,” Will Levis, Kentucky quarterback said.

Quarterback Will Levis returns to the Wildcats for a second season. He’s a Penn State Transfer and known for weird eating habits.. such as eating bananas whole and putting mayo in coffee.”

“If he continues to play the way that he does then he can eat them anyway he feels like,” Mark Stoops, Kentucky Head Coach said. “He’s a dynamic guy. He’s full throttle in everything that he does.”

“He was always a strong leader from the start and I said this is the guy that’s going to get us over the hump,” DeAndre Square, Kentucky inside linebacker said. “He’s a true quarterback.”

Kentucky finished last year 10-3 and second in the SEC East.

Players take pride in a physical Stoop’s defense. Last year the Wildcats allowed only 22 points a game.

The SEC Media Preseason Poll has Kentucky finishing 2nd again in the East and 7th overall.

“I wanted to come back to Kentucky to win,” Square said. “I think we have a really good team and can make some noise in the SEC.”

“We know that there has been some rough years of Kentucky football and we want those years to no more,” Levis said. “We want to take that next step.”

That next step would be competing for the SEC title in Atlanta.

