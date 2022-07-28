SEC Football Preview: Ole Miss Rebels

OXFORD, Mississippi (KBTX) - Ole Miss football is looking to ride momentum built from last year. In just Lane Kiffin’s second year at Ole Miss, the Rebels posted their first 10-win season since 2015.

“Going into last season, the outback bowl, that kind of propelled us,” Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker said. “We got a good taste of winning. That helped us a lot last year. Now, we had a good regular season. We kind of have a sour taste in our mouth from the sugar bowl, so I think we’re expecting a lot more this year,” Broeker added.

The Rebels’ electric offense led the SEC last year at 492.46 yards per game. But now there’s a quarterback battle in Oxford after All-SEC QB Matt Corrall left for the NFL.

“Whoever this guy is going to be, he’s going to be at his best,” said Ole Miss linebacker Cedrick Johnson said. “Luke brings a lot to the table. Jackson brings a lot to the table. They’re friends also, but they know at the end of the day one of us has to get this spot. I’m going to make you better and you’ve got to make me better,” Johnson added.

Even though Kiffin’s offense garners most of the attention, the Rebels believe their defense has made huge strides after finishing dead last in the league in total defense two years ago.

“Overall I feel like the defense has just done a great job schematically really mixing up a lot of different looks for us,” Broeker explained. “It’s been really fun to see them improve,” Broeker added.

“We lost a lot of really good players there,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin stated. “We had a great improvement from year one to year two over there. We schematically changed some things from year one to year two. We’re going to build off of that, but we have a lot of challenges of filling some holes of some really good players,” Kiffin added.

Of course, expectations are high following a 10-win season, but Kiffin said he’s not focused on the numbers right now.

“Sometimes you can have successful years and a kick goes in versus out, or the ref doesn’t see the ball hit the guys’ hand on a kickoff return. As coaches, it’s hard to do, but to look at how well we really do, not just the record,” Kiffin said.

One of Ole Miss’ wins last year was against Texas A&M. The Aggies will have their chance at revenge when they host the Rebels at Kyle Field on October 29th.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.