TEEX public burn canceled due to lighting, sending dozens home

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The annual fire school public demonstration held by TEEX was canceled just 30 minutes before it was set to start Wednesday evening due to a lightning strike near Brayton Fire Field.

According to TEEX, the event will not be rescheduled. Dozens of people were told to get out of the area when sirens began going off.

While many waited for the event to begin, KBTX met up with one young future firefighter. Jace Trotty is a four-year-old who was waiting for his father to begin the demonstration. Trotty wants to be a firefighter himself and be a hero just like his father.

“He gets to go on calls and housefires because they might burn down without help,” he said.

Trotty said he loves to watch his father go fight fires, but encouraged everyone to be careful as they work. While waiting for the event to begin, Trotty had fun trying on the gear and hanging with the crews.

While he didn’t get to see his father fight fires Wednesday night, Trotty has plenty of time to catch more action as his father works with the Longview Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.