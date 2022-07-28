Terrance Lake Jr. will be busy at AAU Nationals next week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The AAU National Track Meet will begin Monday in Greensboro, North Carolina, and the College Station Sprinters will have two will be making the trip east to compete. Theyt had over two dozen qualify, but only two will be able to run for National gold.

One of those is Bryan 8 year old sprinter Terrance Lake Junior.

Terrance says he is looking forward to competiting against kids from all over the country in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races.

While he knows he might not always be in the lead, but is confident he can catch up.

“Because I get to run against people that are kind of fast against me, but I can catch up to fast people,” said Terrance after practice on Tuesday.

Terrance will be busy next week on the track . His first race will be on Monday and he’s scheduled to be on the track every day through Saturday.

The other athlete from the C.S. Sprinters making the trip to AAU Nationals is Allen Academy’s Amelia Anderson. We’ll hear from her on Friday.

