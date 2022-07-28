The Theatre Company is bringing ‘Annie Jr.’ to the stage this Friday and Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station’s production of ‘Annie Jr.’ will be here for one weekend only.

Adrienne Dobson, the Theatre Company’s Executive Director, joined First News at Four to discuss ‘Annie Jr.’ as well as what audiences have to look forward to in August.

‘Annie Jr.’ is the final production of the summer for the Theatre Company’s kid’s camp. The performers are kindergarteners through fifth graders.

Dobson says “I think community theatre especially teaches you so much about what it’s like working with others, others from different age groups, different backgrounds you are interacting with all these people and you are forced to come together as a team and work problems out together and cooperate.”

She also believes theatre helps kids get out of their shells.

The production will have performances Friday, July 29 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Coming up in August the Theatre Company will have their next production in their No Place Like Home season, ‘Head Over Heels.’ The musical takes place in Renaissance times but it’s set to 1980s music by the Go-Go’s.

Tickets for both shows are available here, as well as at the box office.

