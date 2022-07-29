Aggies land 16 student-athletes on CSCAA Scholar All-America list
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- Sixteen members of the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), as they were named Scholar All-Americans.
Seven Aggies earned first team honors, while nine more garnered second team accolades. A&M was recently named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team after a successful spring semester in the classroom, boasting a 3.47 team GPA.
To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 and participated in their national championship.
Second-Team selections also earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet.Divers Chloe Ceyanes and Alyssa Clairmont, along with swimmers Charlotte Longbottom, Kylie Powers, Chloe Stepanek and Sarah Szklaruk Traipe earned Scholar All-America honors for the second straight season.
CSCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans
First Team:
Aviv Barzelay - General Studies
Jordan Buechler - Mechanical Engineering
Chloe Ceyanes - Health
Alyssa Clairmont - Psychology
Kaitlyn Owens - Pre-Veterinary Medicine
Chloe Stepanek - Pre-Medicine
Aimee Wilson - Anthropology
Second Team:
Abigail Ahrens - Education
Abby Grottle - Management & Marketing
Sarah Holt - Business Administration
Charlotte Longbottom - Sport Management
Andrea Perttula - Psychology
Kylie Powers - Geology
Payton Props - General Studies
Joelle Reddin - Education
Sarah Szklaruk Traipe - Public Health
