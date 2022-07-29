Aggies land 16 student-athletes on CSCAA Scholar All-America list

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- Sixteen members of the Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team were honored by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), as they were named Scholar All-Americans.

Seven Aggies earned first team honors, while nine more garnered second team accolades. A&M was recently named a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team after a successful spring semester in the classroom, boasting a 3.47 team GPA.

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes earned a minimum GPA of 3.5 and participated in their national championship.

Second-Team selections also earned a 3.50 GPA or higher and achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet.Divers Chloe Ceyanes and Alyssa Clairmont, along with swimmers Charlotte Longbottom, Kylie Powers, Chloe Stepanek and Sarah Szklaruk Traipe earned Scholar All-America honors for the second straight season.

CSCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar All-Americans

First Team:

Aviv Barzelay - General Studies

Jordan Buechler - Mechanical Engineering

Chloe Ceyanes - Health

Alyssa Clairmont - Psychology

Kaitlyn Owens - Pre-Veterinary Medicine

Chloe Stepanek - Pre-Medicine

Aimee Wilson - Anthropology

Second Team:

Abigail Ahrens - Education

Abby Grottle - Management & Marketing

Sarah Holt - Business Administration

Charlotte Longbottom - Sport Management

Andrea Perttula - Psychology

Kylie Powers - Geology

Payton Props - General Studies

Joelle Reddin - Education

Sarah Szklaruk Traipe - Public Health

