Anderson looking forward to AAU 400 meter national hurdle race

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the AAU National Track Meet cranks up on Monday there will be a pair of members from the College Station Sprinters in attendance. One of those is Allen Academy senior Amelia Anderson.

Amelia won 5 TAPPS gold medals last school year claiming the 2A cross country title, pole vault, 100 meters, 100 meter hurdles, and 300 meter hurdles.

At the AAU meet in Greensboro, North Carolina, Anderson will run the 400 meter hurdles and says she acutally prefers the longer distance hurdle race.

“For me personally is not too much of a difference because I’ve been running 300 m hurdles since the seventh grade and for the most part used to the distance and I actually enjoy the 400 meter hurdles more because I get that long straight at the end. It’s just amazing opportunity that I have to just showcase what the College Station Sprinters has done for me this season and how it has just helped me,” said Anderson.

Amelia is scheduled to run the 400 hurdles on Monday and hopes to add to her gold medal collection from her high school season last year.

