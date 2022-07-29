Anderson looking forward to AAU 400 meter national hurdle race

College Station Sprinter's Amelia Anderson won 5 TAPPS gold medals last school year claiming...
College Station Sprinter's Amelia Anderson won 5 TAPPS gold medals last school year claiming the 2A cross country title, pole vault, 100 meters, 100 meter hurdles, and 300 meter hurdles and next week will be chasing a AAU gold medal in the 400 hurdles.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the AAU National Track Meet cranks up on Monday there will be a pair of members from the College Station Sprinters in attendance. One of those is Allen Academy senior Amelia Anderson.

Amelia won 5 TAPPS gold medals last school year claiming the 2A cross country title, pole vault, 100 meters, 100 meter hurdles, and 300 meter hurdles.

At the AAU meet in Greensboro, North Carolina, Anderson will run the 400 meter hurdles and says she acutally prefers the longer distance hurdle race.

“For me personally is not too much of a difference because I’ve been running 300 m hurdles since the seventh grade and for the most part used to the distance and I actually enjoy the 400 meter hurdles more because I get that long straight at the end. It’s just amazing opportunity that I have to just showcase what the College Station Sprinters has done for me this season and how it has just helped me,” said Anderson.

Amelia is scheduled to run the 400 hurdles on Monday and hopes to add to her gold medal collection from her high school season last year.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
Bryan man previously arrested for arson now charged with 11 total counts of arson
A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico will push in dry, hazy Saharan dust air
Tropical wave pushes Saharan dust, isolated rain chance in for the weekend
Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Charges dropped against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith
Heather Wilms, José Baldomero Flores, Esmeralda Herrera
Convicted killer in Texas Ranger cold case gets two life sentences

Latest News

Community leaders meet to discuss possible sobering center in the Brazos Valley
Community leaders meet to discuss possible sobering center in the Brazos Valley
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
treat of the day
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring) - VOD - clipped version - clipped version