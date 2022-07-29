Bryan ISD elementary school chills out with popsicles, new principal

The bobcats got to know Principal Kim Guess with popsicles in hand
The bobcats got to know Principal Kim Guess with popsicles in hand(Bryan ISD)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bowen Elementary students beat the heat sharing a summer favorite with their new principal.

The bobcats got to know Principal Kim Guess with popsicles in hand.

Guess graduated from Texas State University with her bachelor’s degree and from Sam Houston State University with a Master of Education Administration. Before becoming principal at Bowen Elementary she was the assistant principal at Rayburn Intermediate School for the past four years.

