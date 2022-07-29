Central Texas authorities searching for person of interest in capital murder

TEMPLE, Texas (KBTX) - Temple police are searching for a person of interest related to a capital murder.

The murder happened in Temple on July 28. Justin Bosewell, 30, is wanted for questioning. He’s 5′ 7″, 150 pounds and currently homeless, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500

PERSON OF INTEREST: The Temple Police Department is seeking a person of interest in relation to Thursday's stabbing investigation. Read the full media release here: https://t.co/p2kS6mjoJq pic.twitter.com/vaXckjlkHR — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) July 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.