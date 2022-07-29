Central Texas authorities searching for person of interest in capital murder

Justin Bosewell, 30
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KBTX) - Temple police are searching for a person of interest related to a capital murder.

The murder happened in Temple on July 28. Justin Bosewell, 30, is wanted for questioning. He’s 5′ 7″, 150 pounds and currently homeless, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500

