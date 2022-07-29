Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food

A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with its volunteer proposal.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina was looking for so-called ‘volunteer’ workers who would be paid with chicken sandwiches and fries instead of actual wages.

The store in Hendersonville posted the position on social media Tuesday, calling it “‘volunteer-based opportunity” where drive-through workers would be paid with five entrees a shift instead of money.

The move generated some backlash.

Chick-fil-A ended up taking the post down.

Store manager said the offer was meant for people who “think it’s a good fit for them” and was different from full- or part-time employment.

But a Chick-fil-a spokesperson in Atlanta told the Washington Post Thursday that the Hendersonville store had “decided to end this program.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
Bryan man previously arrested for arson now charged with 11 total counts of arson
Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Charges dropped against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith
Heather Wilms, José Baldomero Flores, Esmeralda Herrera
Convicted killer in Texas Ranger cold case gets two life sentences
A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico will push in dry, hazy Saharan dust air
Tropical wave pushes Saharan dust, isolated rain chance in for the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listens as the House select committee investigating...
Jan. 6 panel to share 20 transcripts with Justice Department
The doctor was convicted on 12 criminal counts — one count of predatory sexual assault, one of...
Neurologist guilty on 12 counts of sexually abusing patients
Friday Midday Pinpoint WX Update 7/29
Friday Midday Pinpoint WX Update 7/29
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy