College Station City Council unanimously votes on economic incentives

By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council unanimously voted on economic incentives for local companies.

City Council discussed Fujifilm Dyosynth Biotechnologies and Viasat. In order to receive incentives, companies must meet goals for payroll, investment values, and employment.

Fujifilm surpassed its goals for 2021, with the council approving its next incentive payment.

Visat did not meet its goals for 2021 and was aware of the agreement, they chose not to request incentives. Viasat also repaid the city for incentives when they did not meet requirements.

“[Viasat] submitted their numbers but we’re recommending that you don’t make that payment and that is actually their request, they’re not requesting payment this year. They realize that it didn’t meet the employment numbers that they needed to,” Natalie Ruiz, the Cheif Development Officer for the City of College Station, said.

The council recognized Fujifilm for its participation in local programs when they approved the incentives.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Ainias Smith’s attorney says Texas A&M suspension has been lifted
Fire officials say a construction company cutting rebar started the fire that burned an...
Wildfire along Old Reliance Road contained
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Gordon Mock, outside of Thompson Elementary School in Houston on Tuesday, says he thought...
It’s not just COVID-19: Why Texas faces a teacher shortage

Latest News

k
NICOLE PKG
Brazos County Commissioners eye road & transportation bond for November ballot
Brazos County Commissioners eye road & transportation bond for November ballot
Fujifilm surpassed their goals for 2021, with council approving their next incentives payment.
College Station City Council unanimously votes on economic incentives
July 28, 2022 Restaurant Report Card