College Station City Council unanimously votes on economic incentives

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council unanimously voted on economic incentives for local companies.

City Council discussed Fujifilm Dyosynth Biotechnologies and Viasat. In order to receive incentives, companies must meet goals for payroll, investment values, and employment.

Fujifilm surpassed its goals for 2021, with the council approving its next incentive payment.

Visat did not meet its goals for 2021 and was aware of the agreement, they chose not to request incentives. Viasat also repaid the city for incentives when they did not meet requirements.

“[Viasat] submitted their numbers but we’re recommending that you don’t make that payment and that is actually their request, they’re not requesting payment this year. They realize that it didn’t meet the employment numbers that they needed to,” Natalie Ruiz, the Cheif Development Officer for the City of College Station, said.

The council recognized Fujifilm for its participation in local programs when they approved the incentives.

