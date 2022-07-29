Community leaders meet to discuss possible sobering center in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospital workers, law enforcement and community leaders met Friday to learn about a new way to make sure those under the influence have a safe place to sober up.

The Sobering Center Committee is hoping to bring a Safe Alternative For Everyone (S.A.F.E) Sobering Center to the Brazos Valley.

The mission of the center is to provide a place of temporary refuge for adults affected by alcohol and substance misuse.

The committee believes if there is a S.A.F.E. Sobering Center built in the Brazos Valley it will be an alternative to incarceration or a trip to the emergency room.

It will also be a financial benefit to community taxpayers by preserving law enforcement and medical resources. The center will also give impaired and intoxicated adults tools and recovery resources for lifelong success through community care coordination.

