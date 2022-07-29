Community leaders meet to discuss possible sobering center in the Brazos Valley

S.A.F.E. Sobering center will provide an option besides incarceration to adults under the...
S.A.F.E. Sobering center will provide an option besides incarceration to adults under the influence.(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hospital workers, law enforcement and community leaders met Friday to learn about a new way to make sure those under the influence have a safe place to sober up.

The Sobering Center Committee is hoping to bring a Safe Alternative For Everyone (S.A.F.E) Sobering Center to the Brazos Valley.

The mission of the center is to provide a place of temporary refuge for adults affected by alcohol and substance misuse.

The committee believes if there is a S.A.F.E. Sobering Center built in the Brazos Valley it will be an alternative to incarceration or a trip to the emergency room.

It will also be a financial benefit to community taxpayers by preserving law enforcement and medical resources. The center will also give impaired and intoxicated adults tools and recovery resources for lifelong success through community care coordination.

This article will continue to be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Garrett Spangler, 35, was arrested last Friday on four counts of arson and released on...
Bryan man previously arrested for arson now charged with 11 total counts of arson
Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in a patient in Brazos County
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Charges dropped against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith
Heather Wilms, José Baldomero Flores, Esmeralda Herrera
Convicted killer in Texas Ranger cold case gets two life sentences
A tropical wave moving through the Gulf of Mexico will push in dry, hazy Saharan dust air
Tropical wave pushes Saharan dust, isolated rain chance in for the weekend

Latest News

Friday Midday Pinpoint WX Update 7/29
Friday Midday Pinpoint WX Update 7/29
Weekend Gardener: Plants that can withstand the Texas heat
Weekend Gardener: Plants that can withstand the Texas heat
Weekend Gardener: Plants that can withstand the Texas heat
Fujifilm surpassed their goals for 2021, with council approving their next incentives payment.
College Station City Council unanimously votes on economic incentives