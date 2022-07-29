Community organizations provide relief for Holleman Oaks apartment fire victims

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The blaze that destroyed multiple units at the Holleman Oaks apartment complex has left residents without any of their belongings. Friday afternoon, The American Red Cross and other organizations hosted an event for residents in need.

The fire started on July 25 around 8:20 a.m., ultimately leaving 15 units uninhabitable and 30 residents homeless.

The American Red Cross, Grace Bible Church, St. Vincent De Paul, Junkyard Cowboys, SHIP Thrift Store and others gathered to help residents sort through donations.

Veronica Acarto, a Holleman Oaks resident, lost everything in the fire and had to jump off her third story balcony to make it out alive.

“I am very happy to be alive,” said Acarto. “I mean, people that don’t even know me are calling people in my family. Asking, ‘Hey can I help you? Hey what do y’all need?’ You know, It’s beautiful how God has everyone working together.”

The American Red Cross is no longer collecting donations at the leasing office of Holleman Oaks after being overwhelmed with the volume of donations from the community. Those who would still like to help out, The American Red Cross suggests reaching out to the residents individually for their specific needs.

