Mautz Returns to Aggieland as Assistant Coach

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Former Texas A&M standout and 10-year NWSL veteran Alyssa Mautz was hired as an assistant coach, Aggie soccer head coach G Guerrieri announced Friday.

“All of us are so excited to have Alyssa back in Aggieland as our new assistant coach,” Guerrieri said. “She is a legend within our culture and brings a legacy of championship and professional experiences with her.”

Mautz announced her retirement from the Chicago Red Stars on Friday to accept the role on the A&M staff. Her last game with the Red Stars is Saturday against San Diego Wave at Soldier Field.

“I couldn’t be any more excited to start my next chapter in life as the assistant coach at Texas A&M,” Mautz said. “It means so much to me to be back in College Station. I’m also looking forward to being back under the lights at Ellis Field with the pride of the 12th Man behind us. You can’t find a better college soccer atmosphere than in Aggieland. I can’t wait to start making an impact on the game as a coach and continue elevating the program to be one of the best in the country.”

As NWSL celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year, Mautz was recognized as one of the Original 21, honoring the players who saw action every season of the league’s existence. Entering the 2022 campaign, she ranked 18th on the NWSL list for career matches played. Her 11-year professional career included one season with Sky Blue FC of Women’s Professional Soccer followed by the 10-year stint with Chicago Red Stars. She logged 142 caps with Red Stars, including 85 starts. Her career numbers included 17 goals and eight assists.

“Alyssa is the dream role model for our young women,” Guerrieri said. “Many of the goals and dreams of our current and future players are thing she has already accomplished. I know our young women are going to love having her in their lives. She has been preparing for the move from professional player to big-time coach for years, having worked for and earned her coaching license from US Soccer. So it is going to be fun to have her as a vital part of our Aggie soccer coaching staff.”

Mautz was a star for the Aggies from 2008-10 after transferring from Saint Louis University. She played 67 matches for the Maroon & White, logging 52 points on 21 goals and 10 assists. Mautz earned All-Big 12 Second Team as a junior followed by All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Tournament Team recognition as a senior.

Her playing days included international stints with US Soccer national teams, winning the 2008 Women’s U20 World Cup in Chile and spending time with the US Soccer U23 squad. Mautz had four stints playing professionally overseas, including nine matches with FK Zorkiy Krasnogorsk in Russia, as well as Australian campaigns with Perth Glory (two seasons) and Adelaide United (one season).

The O’Fallon, Missouri, native dipped her toes in the coaching profession when she served as a student assistant for the Aggies’ 2014 College Cup campaign. Texas A&M went 22-3-2 that season, earning the SEC regular-season and tournament crowns. She completed her bachelor’s degree for health & kinesiology in 2015.

Mautz fills a void left when assistant coach Lori Stephenson announced her retirement from the Aggie staff.

Stephenson spent 21 seasons at Texas A&M. During her tenure, the Maroon & White advanced to the NCAA Tournament on 20 occasions, including 13 trips to the Sweet 16, seven appearances in the Elite Eight and a trip to the 2014 College Cup. Over the course of her 21 seasons, Texas A&M claimed nine conference regular-season crowns and seven league tournament titles.

“I’m so thankful to Lori for the decades of selfless service she has given to Texas A&M,” Guerrieri said. “She has given so much to the hundreds of student-athletes that have developed and matriculated through the program during her time here. There truly is nobody like her and I’m very excited for her as she now graduates into her well-deserved retirement phase.”

The Maroon & White open the 2022 campaign on August 18 as they travel to South Carolina for a match against the Clemson Tigers. Texas A&M has an exhibition match scheduled at Ellis Field on Thursday, August 11 vs. SFA.