ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Rockdale authorities have arrested a capital murder suspect out of Temple.

Justin Glen Boswell, 31, has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old Rowdy Mays.

The murder was reported in Temple on July 28.

You can read the full media release from the Temple Police Department here.

